Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

