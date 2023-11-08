Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

