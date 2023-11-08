Haverford Trust Co Purchases 1,194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Legacy Trust lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 40,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 64,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $455.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

