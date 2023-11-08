Haverford Trust Co Purchases 99,838 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,266.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

