Haverford Trust Co Purchases 99,838 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,266.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.