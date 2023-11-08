Haverford Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

