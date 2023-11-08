Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $389.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.92. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $395.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.