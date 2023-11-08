Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

