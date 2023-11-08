Haverford Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.