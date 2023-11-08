Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

