Haverford Trust Co Sells 13,005 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,538,000,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

