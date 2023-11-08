Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,252,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

