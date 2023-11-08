Haverford Trust Co Sells 198 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

