Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,397 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.