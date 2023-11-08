Haverford Trust Co Sells 535 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

SHW stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

