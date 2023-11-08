HC Wainwright Cuts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

