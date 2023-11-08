Head to Head Contrast: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) versus Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 2 0 2.67 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 226.76%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 394.16%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Humacyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Humacyte and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 158.77 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -2.77 Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 30.41 -$99.42 million ($1.82) -2.62

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -96.78% -46.88% Caribou Biosciences -780.23% -37.93% -30.26%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Humacyte on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte



Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Caribou Biosciences



Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

