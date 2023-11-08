Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRTX stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

