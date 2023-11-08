Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

