holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.85 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $11.85 million and $181,234.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.75 or 0.05326258 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01546765 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $178,705.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.