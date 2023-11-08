Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

