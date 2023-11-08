Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

