Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.58.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

