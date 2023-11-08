HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco boosted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

