HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $99,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:HUBS opened at $438.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.