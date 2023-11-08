IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

