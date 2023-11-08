ICON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.64 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $229.10 million and $12.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 971,332,462 coins and its circulating supply is 971,332,475 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 971,325,020.5490384 with 971,325,072.7808256 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23287491 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $12,594,686.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.