Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.