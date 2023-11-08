Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

