Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

