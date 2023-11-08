Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 19,322 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 554.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

