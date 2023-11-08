Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $587,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $407,194. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

