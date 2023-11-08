Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

