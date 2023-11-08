Ieq Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock worth $5,095,566. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCO opened at $335.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.19. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.