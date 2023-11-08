Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 240,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

