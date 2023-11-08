Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $157.62 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

