Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $631.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.09 and a 200 day moving average of $518.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $326.10 and a 12-month high of $633.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

