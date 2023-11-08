Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

