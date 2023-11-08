Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $592.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.78. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.35 and a 1 year high of $592.68. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.