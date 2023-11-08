Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 179.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $370.77 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

