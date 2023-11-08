Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $280.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

