Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $498.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $564.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.