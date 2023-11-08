Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Open Text at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Open Text Stock Down 0.1 %
Open Text stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Open Text Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.
Open Text Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
