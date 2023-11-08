Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 15,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -461.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.14 and a one year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

