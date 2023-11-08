Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after buying an additional 119,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.91. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

