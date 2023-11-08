Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 25,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

