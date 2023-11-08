Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $413.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.88 and a 200 day moving average of $379.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.