Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.