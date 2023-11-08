Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $441.95 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.50 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.