Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $622.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $625.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock worth $8,678,834 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

