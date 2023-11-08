Immutable X (IMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $481.92 million and approximately $62.00 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
