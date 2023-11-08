Immutable X (IMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.00 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $481.92 million and approximately $62.00 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

